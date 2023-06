NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire crews started ignitions on the Dorado/Cañada del Agua Prescribed Fire on June 14. in the Carson National Forest, south of Tres Piedras. Officials say a hotshot crews, fire engines and other resources were on had to assist with the operation.

Fire officials say the fire successfully burned an area of 2,500 acres. The burn helped reduce fuel such as dead trees and grasses that could potentially lead to future wildfires. Crews will continue with the burn Thursday, June 15.