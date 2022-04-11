GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants Fire Department is reminding people to avoid burning or doing anything that could cause sparks. This comes as dry and windy conditions continue throughout New Mexico.
Sunday morning crews from Grants Fire and Milan Volunteer Fire Department were sent to a brush fire behind the Grants Recreation Center. The fire spread quickly and was threatening homes and structures nearby, but crews were able to contain it. No injuries were reported.