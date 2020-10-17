ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, a fire broke out in the Berrendo riverbed. Officials say one of the homeless camps caught fire but crews were able to contain it to a small area.
Two people seen leaving the area were detained. It’s unknown if any charges were filed and investigators haven’t said what caused the fire.
- Fire breaks out at homeless camp in Berrendo riverbed
- Mickey and Coach talk quarterback
- Bicyclist hit by suspected drunk driver survives crash
- Sandoval Deputy County Clerk fired for campaigning on the job
- Body of missing Texas woman found in Roosevelt County