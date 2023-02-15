CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – Postal service for the Chimayo area has been moved due to a fire at the post office. Residents can pick up their mail at the Santa Cruz Post office at 1701 NM 76 in Santa Cruz, NM.
The Santa Cruz Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and closed between 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. They are also open Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and closed on Sundays. Customers will need to provide identification to receive their mail.
Chimayo residents will need to use the Santa Cruz post office until further notice.