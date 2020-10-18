Fire at cannabis manufacturing facility hospitalizes two men

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in the hospital after a fire at a cannabis manufacturing facility in Santa Fe. This is the second fire at the New MexiCann Natural Medicine facility in the last five years.
Video shows the 2016 explosion that badly burned two men. The latest fire happened on Thursday afternoon.
The state’s fire marshal’s office tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that two men suffered burns to their heads and torsos and were later taken by helicopter to a burn center in Denver. No word on what may have caused the fire. The state department of health says it has suspended the company’s medical cannabis production license as the investigation continues.
