SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A final vote on plans to renovate Santa Fe’s Midtown Campus could come by the end of the month. Right now, the master plan is in the review phase.

The plans are designed to help the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market-rate and affordable housing. It will also serve as a new hub for the city, with everything from performance spaces to film production facilities.

The Santa Fe Governing Body will hear presentations throughout the month, and a vote is expected by November 30.