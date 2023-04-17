NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the end of the federal public health emergency, New Mexico is preparing to issue the final round of pandemic-related Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payouts.

On May 11, 2023, President Biden ended the country’s formalized COVID-19 emergency order. And with that, pandemic-related benefits are ending as well. New Mexico will issue a final round of childcare P-EBT in the upcoming months.

Childcare P-EBT will be issued on a monthly basis starting in April. By August of 2023, the final P-EBT childcare issuances (tied to the months of April and May 2023) will be distributed, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD).

For more info on pandemic EBT distributions, check out the HSD website. If you have any questions about P-EBT for children, you can call 1-800-283-4465.