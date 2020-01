SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final design for the New Mexico Museum of Art’s second facility has been approved.

New Mexico’s Historic Preservation Division signed off on the design for the Vladem Contemporary building near the Santa Fe Railyards. Crews will first demolish the Halpin Building annex and then perform an archaeological survey.

Construction is slated to begin in late spring. The $12.5 million project is expected to finish in 2021.