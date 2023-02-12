MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A documentary is in the works to showcase the devastating disaster caused by the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Wildfire.

When the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Wildifre spread through the communities in Northeastern New Mexico last year, it quickly became the state’s largest wildfire in recent history.

Scott Campbell and David Luis Leal Cortez knew the public needed to see what was happening in real-time.

“We’re trying to do a film that encompasses as much as we can in the time that we have,” said Cortez.

The two producers collaborated on what is becoming the documentary ‘Mora is Burning.’ It showcases the massive wildfire that was sparked by a federally prescribed burn, the ongoing damage it left, and the frustration residents in the area still have.

“We also are hearing a lot of distress about the federal response in the aftermath of the fire, particularly, in regards to recovery,” said Campbell.

The filmmakers want the residents to feel heard.

“To have an opportunity to relate their experience both of the fire, of the floods, of the response, and of the ongoing aftermath, what the impacts are going to be,” said Campbell.

Scott and David are still collecting interviews and research, but in the meantime, a trailer of the film will be aired later this month at the Santa Fe Film Festival in Santa Fe.

“We didn’t enter; we weren’t even prepared to enter anything,” said Cortez.

Organizers knew it was an important story to tell.

“It’s going to be a thrill to be included in with such stellar people,” said Campbell.

Giving the community a sneak peek at what they’ve seen as the story continues to unfold. Showcasing disaster, loss, and a tale of resiliency.

“This is how you respond to disaster as a community and how you move forward,” said Campbell.

The trailer will air at the Santa Fe Film Festival on February 19. The full film won’t be ready until this coming fall.