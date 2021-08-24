Filming taking place at various locations in Valencia County

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Film crews will take over parts of Valencia County for the next few days. Filming is taking place at the Valencia County Administration Building on Tuesday.

The county clerk says some of the entrances will be closed. Filming begins at the Police Police Department and the Old Mesa Motel Wednesday through Thursday.

City Hall parking lot will be reserved for the film crew. KRQE News 13 reached out to find what they’re filming but have yet to hear back.