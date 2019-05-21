Film veteran named head of New Mexico Film Office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Todd Christensen

ALBUQUERQUE, (N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Film Office has a new leader on the job.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed film veteran Todd Christensen to the position. Christensen began his career in Los Angeles in 1997 but worked within the New Mexico film community since 2006.

He has worked on projects such as "Moneyball" and "The Hunger Games" and also worked with directors like the Cohen brothers. Christensen currently lives in Santa Fe and began his position Monday.