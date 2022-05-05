LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A film starring Kelsey Grammer and Dolph Lundgren has begun production in Las Cruces. It follows aging detective Travis Johansen who is sent to Mexico to extradite a witness. On their way back, he realizes people are after him and the witness.

The film will be an action thriller. The production will employ approximately 60 New Mexico crew members, 40 New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 200 New Mexico background talent.