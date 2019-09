BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Filming for an upcoming series starring Rosario Dawson will close parts of Belen this week.

Becker Avenue will periodically be blocked off form First to Third streets on Thursday for final filming of “Briarpatch.”

The upcoming television series tells the story of an investigator who returns home to solve the death of her sister from a car-bombing.

“Briarpatch” hits television screens next year.