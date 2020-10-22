Film offers sneak peek inside New Mexico Governor’s Mansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A look inside the peoples’ house, in a couple of weeks you’ll be able to get a virtual tour of the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion from the comfort of your own home. “It’s certainly our state’s premier residence,” says Sherry Parsons, President of the New Mexico Governor’s Foundation.

Normally the Governor’s Mansion is open to the public twice a month, “We refer to the mansion as the people’s house because it belongs to the entire state,” Parsons says.

But since COVId-19 canceled those bi-monthly tours and special events, the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation created a short film to mimic the experience. “It’s very open and very inviting concepts beautiful grounds it sits on 30 acres,” Parsons says.

The film explains the history of the governor’s mansion, dating all the way back to 1610 when Santa Fe was founded. The film also showcases, paintings, pottery, and tin work and hand carved furniture by well known New Mexico artists. “It is the people’s house and we tried to choose a selection of art and pottery and sculptures that would appeal to everyone and really represent the rich art history that we have here in New Mexico,” Parsons says.

Parsons says some of the pieces are on loan from local museums or artists and are picked out by the governor. Parsons hopes the film will give viewers a taste of the culture and the hospitality of New Mexico and encourage them to plan an in-person tour once it’s allowed. “It seems to strike a cord, it’s something positive, something beautiful in otherwise challenging times and lots of not so good news,” Parsons says.

Only the public areas of the mansion are shown in the film. The entire film will be available online on November 6.

