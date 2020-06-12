Film industry could be back in business next month

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor said the film industry could also be back in business soon. The governor says they are considering relaxing the 14-day quarantine requirement in July. The governor says this could apply to travel for business including those working in the film industry. However, the governor’s recovery council will have to make the final decision to make sure the state is ready for this next step.
