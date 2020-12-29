Film features landscapes across New Mexico that inspired Georgia O’Keeffe

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new short film takes you to the New Mexico landscapes which inspired the work of Georgia O’Keeffe. Philadelphia filmmaker and Georgia O’Keeffe fan, Todd Ballantyne took a road trip in 2017 through northern New Mexico to find the locations of O’Keeffe’s paintings to see what she saw.

He then teamed up with the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe to make a ten-minute film called, “The Far Away.” It features the locations shot during all four seasons. “One of the things I really didn’t see a lot of in articles, magazines, videos about why she chose to paint the specific things she painted, referring to New Mexico, her period of work in the state,” said Todd Ballantyne.

The film was recently released.

Photo Gallery