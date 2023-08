ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans got a chance to peek behind the curtain to see how film and TV shows are created.

Iatse Local 480 held the second annual Film and TV Expo this afternoon featuring a demo set, hands-on activities, and live demonstrations.

It’s all part of a push to get New Mexicans involved in local productions.

Those inspired to join were able to enroll in classes to start their career in the industry.