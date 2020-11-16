‘Fill the Boot’ thief caught on camera in Truth or Consequences

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A brazen theft was caught on camera in Truth or Consequences. Surveillance video from a Chevron station shows a man stealing a firefighter’s boot off the counter. The gas station was partnering with the volunteer fire department to raise money for a ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser. The theft has not been reported to the police. However, an employee says the thief got away with only some change because they had just emptied out the money a day earlier.
