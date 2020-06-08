Fight over American flag in Hobbs goes viral

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A video of a man aggressively taking away an American flag from a protester in Hobbs is making waves on social media and now people are wondering what led to this altercation.

The video was posted on Twitter and Facebook last Friday and has more than 100,000 views combined. Cassandra Juarez posted the video and said her niece sent it to her after witnessing the altercation take place.

“My blood started boiling to be honest,” said Juarez. “She was upset just by the messages she sent to me she was like, oh my god I can’t believe it, look at this, oh my gosh it just happened. My blood just started boiling and as soon as I saw the video, I was like I’m going to post it.”

Juarez said her Facebook has been flooded with comments the last couple of days with many people outraged by the video.

KRQE spoke with John Ortolano, the Hobbs Police Chief on what led to the incident. He said the victim, who is the younger man in this case, was at a popular intersection in Hobbs protesting by himself on Friday night. The chief said the victim was holding an American flag upside down as well as a sign with the acronym “ACAB.”

That’s when the other man came over and snatched the flag away from him, saying he has family in the military and found the victim’s protest disrespectful. The chief said the victim had every right to peacefully protest and the man who stole the flag was out of line.

“The gentleman should have just stayed engaging him in conversation and not committed a crime,” said Ortolano. “It’s unfortunate that he did it. It’s clearly evident that the victim was looking to get a reaction out of people.”

The man who stole the flag is Casey Smith. He was arrested and charged with robbery. KRQE did reach out to the victim, but did not hear back.

Ortolano said they have had two Black Lives Matter protests in the last week. Both have been peaceful, with no arrests.