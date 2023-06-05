TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An event that hasn’t been held since 2008 is returning. It’s the Fiestas de San Antonio de Rio Colorado held in the Village of Questa.

According to village officials, the event hasn’t been held since 2008 because the west wall of St. Anthony’s Church collapsed. The community set events to the side to focus on rebuilding the church, which was eventually restored in 2016.

The event will be on Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Questa Molycorp Field. It is admission free.

“When you take away a norteños’ ability to coexist with their community, you take away the very heart of our culture,” said Councilwoman Katrina Gonzales. “When I moved back to Questa (from Rio Rancho), it was with the intent of putting my own roots down in the same community where I was raised. I have a strong desire to raise our kids with the same traditions and values I had, and the Fiestas are some of my fondest childhood memories,” Gonzales continues.

The event will welcome the following performers: