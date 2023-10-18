ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fiesta of Cultures at the Coronado Historic Site is making a return after four-years. The day is full of music, demonstrations, flamenco dancers, art vendors, food and more.

The Fiesta is October 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and celebrates the cultures of New Mexico. The Fiesta is free to attend, but guests can pay regular admission for a tour of the painted kiva and a hike of the historic site. There will be plenty of activities for people of all ages, including a raffle and vendors at the event. Guests can learn about the cultures through demonstrations.

