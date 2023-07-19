NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Oso Internet Solutions partnered with Ramah Navajo Pine Hills Schools to bring fiber high-speed internet access to homes of underserved students, staff and families in the community. The Fiber to the Home Project is made possible from federal funds through the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

The project will see a total of 85 homes in the Ramah Navajo Chapter will be connected to Oso Internet Solutions’ fiber optic network. The goal of the project is to ensure students have access to internet for remote learning and educational support. Co-owner of Oso Internet Solutions, Margaret Merrill, said the first home was connected to the network on July 18,2023.