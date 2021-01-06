Fiber route from Albuquerque to Gallup connects tribal communities to internet

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More reliable internet service is coming to tribal communities. Sacred Wind Communications hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new redundant fiber route from Albuquerque to Gallup. The company says this is the first line of its kind between the two cities. The new fiber route means if one cable is damaged, services can continue through a secondary cable.

“As the pandemic kept people at home for work, school, doctor’s visits, and more, the ability to connect to the outside world became a more pressing necessity. Over the last fifteen years, Sacred Wind has worked tirelessly to provide greater Internet access for Navajo people in Northwest New Mexico and the completion of this fiber route could not have come at a better time,” said John Badal in a news release, CEO of Sacred Wind.

It took about four years to get the right-of-way approvals for the project and another few years to install the line. The idea for the fiber route began nine years ago. “Between the redundancy that we built into the system and the self-healing ability that it now has for reliability, we now have a greater potential at performance,” said Sean Cooper, director of network and technologies.

