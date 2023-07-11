NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Youth aged 10 to 17 can register for an advanced hunter education camp held near Sacramento, New Mexico, east of Alamogordo. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The camp, held on August 5 and 6, 2023, at the Wehinahpay Boy Scout Camp is designed to give young hunters a chance to improve their skills. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

You can register online at this link. The space at the camp is limited to 20 participants.

The camp will include training on firearm handling, hunting ethics, conservation, field dressing, land navigation, and more. Participants will get to shoot .22 rifles, participate in archery, and do some fishing, the Department of Game and Fish says.

In order to attend the camp, which includes free meals, participants will have to complete online homework ahead of time. And to legally hunt, kids under the age of 18 must complete a hunter education course or be part of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s Mentored-Youth Hunting Program.