NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Anglers can head out to Fenton Lake State Park this weekend for some friendly competition. Friends of Fenton Lake and New Mexico Game and Fish will host the First Annual Ice Fishing Derby this weekend.

Prizes will be given for first, second and third places. Fenton was just stocked with rainbow trout last week.

Ice conditions are reported at 15 inches. For more information, click here.