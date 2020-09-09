Fenton Lake, Bluewater Lake State Parks to reopen Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans will soon be able to visit more of the state’s lakes. Fenton Lake State Park in Jemez and Bluewater Lake State Park near Grants are reopening Friday. Both parks were closed until this point because of high COVID-19 rates in surrounding communities. As with other state parks, access is day-use only, no camping, and only New Mexico residents are allowed in.

