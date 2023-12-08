SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With freezing overnight temperatures, potentially dangerous ice is starting to form on some New Mexico lakes. As a result, the New Mexico State Parks Division has closed Eagle Nest Lake and Fenton Lake to boating and ice fishing.

Ice is forming on the two lakes, but it’s not yet thick enough for ice fishing, the department says. all watercraft are prohibited until further notice as well.

The state parks that include Fenton Lake and Eagle Nest Lake will remain open for camping and day access. To keep up to date on the latest state park closures, you can check the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resource Department’s website at this link.