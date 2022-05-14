NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Beginning Saturday, May 14, FEMA is rolling out their mobile Disaster Recovery Centers for New Mexicans affected by the wildfires. These mobile units are designed to help wildfire survivors through the recovery process by sharing what assistance they qualify for and can help those in need apply.

DRCs are set up to provide communication services, including assistive technology for persons needing sight or hearing accommodations, American Sign Language, or expertise in other languages. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/.

Some of the services offered at a DRC may include:

Applying for assistance

Reviewing application status updates

Clarification of any written correspondence received

Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility

Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files

Las Vegas residents can go to the Old Memorial Middle School parking lot on Legion Dr. Glorieta residents can go to the Glorieta Camps on State Route 50. Both will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.