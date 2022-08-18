NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA says incomplete applications are preventing them from getting people the assistance they need. The agency says if someone submitted an application and has not received a response, or if an application was deemed ineligible, it may be missing vital information.

To help, FEMA still has specialists at the disaster recovery center at the Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas or anyone needing help can call the FEMA hotline at 1-800-621-3362.