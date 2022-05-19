NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is reminding New Mexicans affected by wildfires to read assistance letters carefully. Residents who applied for FEMA assistance will get a letter determining an eligibility decision and the reason for it.

FEMA says a “no decision” letter does not mean you have been denied. You may be missing documents or need to provide more information. You are able to appeal the decision if you do not agree with it. Residents can check the status of their application online or by calling the FEMA help line at 1-800-621-3362.