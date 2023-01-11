NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is taking applications. They are trying to hire for positions available in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office.

They held a job fair on Tuesday in Mora. They talked and interested people about potential positions. They said they wanted local people to fill those spots because they understand the impact the fire had on the community.

“We want people on our team that know the community well that have that trust in the community and understand the impacts, so that they can help other people in the community submit claims and go through that process,” said Acting Deputy Director Arsany Thomas.

The last day to submit a resumé for a job is Thursday. Visit FEMA’s website for more information.