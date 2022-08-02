NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Monday it will extend New Mexico’s disaster declaration through September 6. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham requested to extension due to flash flooding in burn scar areas.

While it was requested that FEMA continue to cover 100% of total costs during the extended declaration, that request is still outstanding. New Mexico residents in burn scar areas impacted by flooding, debris or mudflow damage can apply for assistance by registering with FEMA at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362).