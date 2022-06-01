NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is announcing its disaster recovery center in Ruidoso at the Eastern New Mexico University branch will permanently close at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Residents affected by wildfires that still need assistance can visit any other disaster recovery in New Mexico.

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Las Vegas at the Old Memorial Middle School and Mora at VFW Hall will remain open. Both centers are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fastest and easiest way to apply for disaster assistance is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/. If you are unable to visit a disaster recovery center or apply online, you can call 800-621-3362.

Some of the services offered at a DRC may include: