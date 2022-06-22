NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is announcing its disaster recovery center in Mora at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall will permanently close at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Residents affected by wildfires that still need assistance can visit any other disaster recovery in New Mexico.

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Las Vegas at the Old Memorial Middle School and Belen at the Jarales Community Center will remain open. Both centers are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fastest and easiest way to apply for disaster assistance is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/. If you are unable to visit a disaster recovery center or apply online, you can call 800-621-3362.

Some of the services offered at a DRC may include: