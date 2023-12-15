LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A FEMA claims office has reached a new milestone in issuing payments to those affected by the Calf Canyon Hermits Fire. So far, FEMA said it has paid nearly $251 million in documented claims which is around 73% of the claims it has received.

Congress set aside $4 billion to help communities recover from the fire which began as prescribed burns and the office said it will continue to process claims. “To date, we have been making partial payments, but we have started making final claim payments as well and that will be an increasing focus for us as we go into the new year,” said Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Director Angela Gladwell.

The claims office’s three locations in Las Vegas, Mora, and Santa Fe will be open this holiday season except for Christmas and New Year’s Day.