NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than $3.5M has been approved by FEMA for New Mexico residents recovering from wildfires. That includes more than 1,000 applications that have been approved for FEMA assistance. The Small Business Administration has approved more than $4.3M in disaster loans and 51 total loans have been approved.

There are multiple types of assistance, to apply for aid visit the government’s disaster assistance website.