NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State leaders met in Las Vegas to discuss how the $2.5B earmarked for wildfire recovery will be spent. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Senator Ben Ray Lujan, and Congresswoman Tera Leger Fernández met with community leaders about the continuing resolution President Joe Biden signed Friday.

New Mexicans affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire can apply for the funds through FEMA. That includes people who need help rebuilding or a place to stay while they rebuild as well as compensation for lost property or wages. State officials say they plan to continue holding public meetings to keep fire victims in the loop. The deadline to apply for funding is November 14.