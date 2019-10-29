Felony charges dismissed against former New Mexico cop

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Felony charges against a former officer accused of domestic violence have been dismissed.

Christopher Blea was arrested in Chama for allegedly beating his wife and threatening witnesses who tried to intervene. The original charges were dropped and refiled after prosecutors made a mistake.

Now, court records show prosecutors have withdrawn a motion to keep Blea locked up and four felony charges were dismissed. According to court documents, his wife is not standing by the original allegations. He still faces three misdemeanor charges.

Blea was working for Cuba Police when the alleged crime happened. He had been fired from the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department after another domestic violence incident in 2016.