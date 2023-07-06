LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to remove hazardous trees from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar, forest officials have cut down a number of trees. Those are now up for grabs as firewood with a free permit.

The U.S. Forest Service and the New Mexico Department of Energy Minerals and Natural Resources have been working on clearing trees since June. They’ve been focusing on areas where trees might be a risk to mountain bikers or hikers.

“We started by identifying the trees that were most likely to fall, blocking roads and making travel through the forest for recreation and recovery activities difficult and dangerous” Shannon Atencio, Las Vegas District forester for New Mexico Forestry Division, said in a press release. “Hazard tree removal is a critical step in the post-fire process, and we’re working hard to ensure that public safety remains a top priority.”

The dead trees can be collected with a permit. Those permits are free, but to get one you need to call one of the following ranger stations:

Las Vegas Ranger Station – 1926 7th Street, Las Vegas, NM 87701, phone: 505-425-3534

Pecos Ranger Station – 32 South Main Street, Pecos, NM 87522, phone: 505-757-6121

Santa Fe Ranger Station – 11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87508, phone: 505-483-5300

The permits let the public collect in five-cord increments per household. If you get a permit, you’ll also get a map and load tags. You should check with the applicable ranger station before you collect to make sure there are no forest closures.

Even though forest officials have been working to make the burn scare safe, there are still hazards in the area, the U.S. Forest Service warns. Branches and entire trees may fall without warning, particularly on windy days. For more info on current weather conditions, check with the ranger district offices.