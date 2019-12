FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2019 photo file, shows the gypsum sand dunes at White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M. The New Mexico group Cowboys for Trump is facing criticism after a member bragged the group brought iconic gypsum sands from the White Sands National Monument to Washington for a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2019, in a possible violation of federal law. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s going to cost you a little more the next time you visit a national park.

The National Park Service announced fee increases for all parks that charge entrance fees, starting January 1. According to the Alamogordo Daily News, it will cost $25 per vehicle and $15 per person at White Sands National Monument.

The price uptick will cover infrastructure and maintenance needs.