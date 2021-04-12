Fee-free Saturday to kick off National Park Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This Saturday, April 17 you can visit any national park for free. It’s to kick off National Park Week. Entrance fee waivers do not apply to amenity fees such as camping. As part of National Park Week, there will also be special programs and events.

According to a news release, National Park Week runs from April 17 through April 25 and there are special theme days during that week to highlight the different ways you can enjoy national parks. The following are the daily themes for this year:

April 17 – Park RX & Fee Free Day

April 18 – Volunteer Sunday

April 19 – Military Monday

April 20 – Transformation Tuesday

April 21 – Way back Wednesday

April 22 – Earth Day

April 23 – Friendship Friday

April 24 – National Junior Ranger Day

April 25 – BARK Ranger Day

For more information on events or programs in your area, visit nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/national-park-week.