ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the U.S. Marshal Service and several local police agencies are expected to discuss a recent 90-day, statewide operation helping net guns and fentanyl pills. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page with coverage starting around 1 p.m.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshal Service, “Operation Blue Crush” encompassed more than 20 different police agencies from regions throughout New Mexico. The roughly three-month operation netted “nearly 100 firearms,” “thousands of fentanyl pills” and “more than 300 arrests,” according to federal authorities. Those seizures are estimated to have a $5-million street value, authorities say.

The operation is part of so-called “New Mexico High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area,” or HIDTA. The U.S. Marshal Service says that’s a national initiative comprised of police organizations from state, local,

tribal and federal levels.