Feds launch border wall construction website

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s a new way to look at the construction along the border. Federal Officials unveiled the Border Patrol System online. It includes new construction video, interactive maps anywhere along the southern border, to find out the status of projects or infographics that contain up to date information.
