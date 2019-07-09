Feds approve school accountability changes in New Mexico’s education plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico’s Public Education Department can start working on its new school grading system after the feds finally gave it a green light.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the U.S. Department of Education approved the changes made the state’s education plan. Earlier this year, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill to get rid of the system and instead replaced it with an online school dashboard.

The online dashboard will show how each public school is performing in areas like Title 1 funds, graduation rates and student proficiency outcomes. The state hopes to launch the online dashboard by November.