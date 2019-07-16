Federal regulators say skier triggered deadly snow slide

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Skier killed in Taos avalanche identified; witnesses describe scene

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service says a skier triggered an avalanche in January at a ski resort in northern New Mexico that led to his death and the death of another skier after they were overrun by snow.

In a written review of the incident obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, the Forest Service found that Taos Ski Valley followed safety procedures under its federal permit in the days and weeks leading up to the Jan. 17 avalanche within ski area boundaries.

The Forest Service reviewed extensive records of avalanche control measures including explosives and interviewed personnel at Taos Ski Valley who responded to the snow slide.

Forest Service regional Winter Sports Coordinator Adam LaDell says the agency’s review showed that ski resort personnel complied with operating procedures.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Don't Miss