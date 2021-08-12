Federal judge blocks Luis Talamantes Romero from withdrawing guilty plea

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A judge will not allow the accused killer of Jacqueline Vigil to withdraw his guilty plea. Luis Talamantes Romero is accused of shooting Vigil, the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, in her driveway during a robbery attempt in 2019.

Talamantes is an illegal immigrant and was charged with being so when he was arrested in Texas. He pled guilty to the charge which carried a possible five-year sentence but then prosecutors filed a motion asking for 20 years which is allowed if an offender has a violent history and is proven a threat to the community.

Talamantes attorneys’ asked he be allowed to withdraw his plea. A federal judge in Texas has denied that request saying in part Talamantes does not assert his innocence and in his plea, he acknowledged the sentencing guidelines were only advisory and the court could sentence him to the maximum statutory penalties.

Talamantes still faces a murder charge for Vigil’s death in New Mexico which carries a possible life sentence.