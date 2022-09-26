In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for a career path change? A workshop for those interested in working for the federal government is being held in mid-October.

The National Park Service staff is hosting the workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the El Malpais Visitor Center in Grants. The workshop only has 20 spots available.

The purpose of the workshop is to help the public understand how to use the government job website, upload documents, and write a federal resume.

“Federal resumes are much longer than those for private sector jobs and require additional

information. In order to be competitive for a federal job, it is imperative to have the correct type of information included in the resume,” said Lisa Dittman

The deadline for the workshop is October 12. Questions about the sign-up can be directed to lisa_dittman@nps.gov.