Federal grant will expand behavioral health services for New Mexico’s youth

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is getting $3 million from the feds to tackle behavioral health issues among kids.

The Health and Human Services Department awarded the grant, which will go toward new and existing programs in Sandoval, Valencia and Chaves counties. The grant is meant to help the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department and other organizers expand behavioral health staffing, as well as improve collaboration between agencies.

New Mexico’s members of Congress say it will go a long way toward making sure young people get the help they need early on.