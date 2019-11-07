Federal grant secured to repair southern New Mexico highway

LOVING, N.M. (KRQE) – One of southern New Mexico’s busiest highways is about to get an upgrade thanks to the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the state a $12.5 million grant to repair and add safety enhancements to Highway 285 between Loving and the Texas border.

That 21-mile strip of highway is a major route in the Permian basin and has been damaged by increased vehicle traffic during the current oil boom.

The project is set to add better pavement, shoulders and turning lanes to the highway.

