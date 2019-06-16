Federal govt. takes control of border gate at Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE)- The federal government is now taking control of a gate that’s part of the privately-funded border wall in Sunland Park.

The group called We Build the Wall raised more than $20 million through a GoFundMe page. The project finished up earlier this month however, the U.S. section of the International Water and Boundary Commission claims the group built a gate without authorization.

Earlier this week, officials with the commission stated in a news release that We Build the Wall had submitted an incomplete application permit to the commission and didn’t respond to their questions and failed to provide additional information that was requested. IWBC replaced the lock on the gate with one of their own after the group failed to unlock and open the gate at the commission’s request.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the commission will keep the gate closed at night and will open it during the day. The IWBC opened the gate to allow its workers to access the American Dam which borders the two countries.